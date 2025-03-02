Few showers/storms tonight

25 EVENING WEATHER — A decent disturbance will pass to the north of Central Texas tonight. Most of the activity will be in north Texas and Oklahoma, but we may see a few showers and storms sneak into our area this evening, especially from Waco, Temple, Killeen, north. Otherwise it will remain breezy with lows in the low 60s. Monday should be mostly cloudy and mainly rain-free with highs in the mid 70s.

The main focus this forecast cycle is the potential for a few strong storms Tuesday morning. As of right now, the highest severe weather threat will be well east of Central Texas Tuesday afternoon. With that said, there will be a lot of wind energy with this next system. Winds will already be gusting over 30mph with the absence of any showers and storms Monday night into Tuesday morning. A couple of storms Tuesday morning could produce winds over 50+mph as a broken line develops across Central Texas just before sunrise. This activity is expected to move out of our area by lunchtime. That will set the stage for strong west winds of 20-30mph with gusts over 40mph Tuesday afternoon as skies clear. Highs will make it into the mid 70s.

The rest of the week looks quieter, with highs in the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will bring another quick warm up as highs get close to 80° with breezy south winds.