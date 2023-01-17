A few morning showers Wednesday

25 WEATHER — Clouds will be in the increase tonight as our next storm system is on approach. This will moisten the atmosphere enough for a few showers, especially along and east of I-35, late tonight into Wednesday morning.

Any rain will taper off Wednesday afternoon as dry west winds take over across Central Texas. This will elevate the fire danger across most of the area. The highest danger will be west of I-35 where humidity values will be lowest. Lows tonight will make it into the mid 50s. Highs Wednesday will still be well above normal in the mid 70s.

Cooler air will filter in Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s. Our next shot at light rain and drizzle arrives Saturday. This will very light, but it could last off and on for most of the day. Highs will be cooler in the 50s with the increased cloud cover Saturday afternoon. Sunday will bring decreasing clouds and highs back in the low 60s.