Few issues for first night of High School Football

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with a few showers and storms possible. Most activity will fade before kickoffs. Small rain chances continue this weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A few storms will be possible again this afternoon, with the best chances east of I-35. Some may produce brief heavy rain.

Activity will die with sunset.

A few showers and storms will be possible this weekend with highs in the mid 90s.

Next week brings better rain chances and highs in the upper 80s.

It's a big day in Central Texas as High School Football kicks off! We may have a few showers and storms this afternoon, especially east of I-35. Right now, it looks like that activity will fade as we head into the evening, which means most games will be alright. Take an umbrella and a towel just in case. If it rains before hand, you can use the towel to dry off your seat. Temperatures will likely be in the 80s the first half of the games, with the second half falling into the 70s. We may get some rain-cooled air working in from the east if things line up right, which could make it quite pleasant.

A tropical low will keep spinning over the northern Gulf Of Mexico keeping small rain chances around through the weekend. The best chances will be in the afternoon, but activity will be isolated to scattered, so there is no need to change your plans for now! Just have an umbrella on standby and know it will be warm and humid with highs in the low 90s.

Next week, there are signs a cold front will near us and stall out by the middle of the week. This will lead to multiple days of rain chances with scattered showers and storms possible each day. The best chances will be during the middle of the week. At times, rain could be heavy and we could see some multi-inch rainfall set up in spots. We will fine tune the forecast this weekend. A decent cool-down is coming though with highs in the upper 80s!

Have a great Friday!

