Feeling More Like Spring

25 WEATHER — That spring feeling is back! Highs are expected to be in the 80s again as we head into Thursday with gusty south winds at 15-25mph. It looks like we will stay on the drier side through Thursday, but we could see some drizzle develop here and there Thursday morning.

Our best chance of scattered showers and storms will arrive Friday morning as a weak cold front moves into Central Texas. Right now it appears that the best instability for stronger storms will be north and west of our area, but we still may see a stronger storm or two with some small hail and gusty winds. The storm activity should pass east of the area Friday afternoon with highs around 80°.

The weekend is looking great! Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80° both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. We should hold off on any rain chances until early next week.