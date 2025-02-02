Feeling like spring through the whole week

25 WEATHER — Temperatures this week will be so warm that we could actually set a couple records along the way. No record high for tomorrow, but we should still reach 80°. The record for Waco to beat on Tuesday is 79° and I'm forecasting 78°. Either way, temperatures will be on either side of 80° through the whole week with partly cloudy skies. Make sure to soak it in because it's not going to last forever.

Our next cold front is set to come through sometime around next Sunday. This should also bring some rain to the area. Temperatures will fall to the 50s on Sunday and will stay there next Monday as the clouds linger. There are signs that we may even dip to the 40s by Tuesday. This may also come with a chance of rain. At any rate, next week is looking a lot cooler, so enjoy the spring-like weather while it is here.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather