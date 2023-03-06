Feeling Like Spring This Week

25 WEATHER — It is feeling like spring around here, and that will continue through the middle part of this week. Tuesday and Wednesday should bring more of the same conditions around here. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the 60s. Skies will start off mostly cloudy both days, but we should see some afternoon sunshine from time to time.

Thursday looks to bring some changes. It will still be nice with highs in the upper 70s, but we should see increasing clouds and rain chances late Thursday afternoon through Friday morning as the front slips through the region. Right now it appears the overall severe threat with this one is low. The front will slide south of the area Friday afternoon, so that will end rain chances as we head into the weekend. Highs will cool off behind the front into the 60s.