Feeling like August

Hot and humid into next week
Posted

25 EVENING WEATHER — August is in full effect here in Central Texas. It will remain hot this week with highs Thursday and Friday in the mid to upper 90s and lows in the 70s. The humidity will make it feel like it is over 100° each afternoon.

The weekend is looking hot...surprise, surprise! Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and the mid 90s Sunday. Right now it looks dry but humid.

Next week we could see a little weakness develop in the heat dome. That may allow for a couple of isolated storms to work back into the forecast late Monday through the middle part of next week. Don't get too excited though, rain chances are only 20% at this point. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s.

