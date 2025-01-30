False spring weather on the way

25 EVENING WEATHER — If you are ready for a warm-up, then you are in luck! We should see steadily rising temperatures through the weekend on into the beginning of next week. Tonight will be cool with lows in the mid 40s, but we should see highs in the upper 60s Friday afternoon. Lows 70s are forecast Saturday, mid 70s Sunday, and highs close to 80° are possible Monday! There will be plenty of sunshine this weekend as well, so get out and enjoy.

A cold front will get close to the Central Texas Tuesday, but the models have big differences in its placement. Right now we will play the middle ground Tuesday with highs slightly cooler in the upper 60s. The 70s return Wednesday and Thursday, but it should cool off quite a bit as we make our way into the next weekend.