False-spring weather all week

Record highs possible
25 EVENING WEATHER — Well, spring is making an early appearance here in Central Texas! I assure you that it's still winter, so do not plant any gardens just yet. The rest of the week will bring a few more clouds and a chance of patchy fog most mornings. Tuesday could be a record day with the record high sitting at 79° (2019). We are forecasting a highs of 79°, but if we see a touch more sunshine, lower 80s can't be ruled out. More upper 70s are likely Wednesday, but low to mid 80s are looking like a good bet Thursday through Saturday. Enjoy this weather while we have it!

Things will start to change for the back half of the weekend on into next week. A cold front is expected to slice through the area Sunday. This will bring falling temperatures into the 50s and 40s Sunday afternoon with a slight chance of showers. A few on and off showers may continue as we head into next week. With the clouds and north winds, highs will only be in the 50s Monday, near 60° Tuesday, and falling back into the 40s and 50s by the middle of next week.

