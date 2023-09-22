Fall officially starts Saturday

25 WEATHER — The heat is on across Central Texas as we head into Fall this weekend. Fall officially starts at 1:50am Saturday morning, but that doesn't mean much around here. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday just looks hot, but we may have some changes Sunday evening.

A weak cold front will likely initiate scattered thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon across north Texas. These storms should advance south as we head into Sunday evening/night. A few storms could be on the stronger side with strong winds and heavy rain. The good news is that we have another chance of at least scattered activity, so that's always nice to hear in a drought! Storms will taper off from north to south Monday with cooler highs in the upper 80s.

Most of next week should be a touch cooler with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Have a great weekend and stay cool!