Fall lows/Early summer highs this weekend

25 WEATHER — It will be a tail of morning fall lows and early summer highs this weekend. With the dry air in place, we should see minimal cloud cover. This will allow highs to reach into the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons, but the nights should cool nicely in the upper 50s and low 60s. Outdoor plans are a go, so enjoy!

Next week looks dry again with highs remaining in the low 90s and lows rising into the low to mid 60s. We may see a few more clouds by the middle and end of the week, but no rain is expected.

We may have an isolated storm chance by next weekend. Not all models are on board, so we will only go 20% for next Saturday. Highs should stay warm in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Have a good weekend!