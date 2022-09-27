Fall-Like Weather through the Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — This morning brought the coolest morning we have seen since late April as lows officially dropped into the low 50s, with some rural areas even dipping into the upper 40s! Despite that, dry air will allow it to quickly warm up into the low 90s late this afternoon.

Hurricane Ian made landfall along the western coast of Cuba as a strong Category 3 hurricane with 125mph winds. It is anticipated to work north into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen more as it heads towards Florida. We will keep you updated on the system.

Meanwhile, back in the Lone Star State, the quiet pattern will continue with sunshine and the continuation of cool mornings and seasonably warm afternoons. Rain chances look to remain near zero. With the drier air in place, there will be a higher fire danger so burning is discouraged.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather