Fall-Like morning before warm and humid weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Be sure to get outside and enjoy the morning as we are waking up to some of the coolest air we have seen in more than 3 months! Temperatures are starting in the low 60s and upper 50s across Central Texas. Despite the nice fall start, it will still warm into the low 90s late this afternoon. This will be the last day we see dry air hanging around Central Texas.

High pressure will continue to slide east opening up the Gulf of Mexico later this evening. Moisture will surge overnight leading to a more humid weekend. There will be enough moisture around Friday and Saturday afternoon with the potential for a few isolated showers.

Beyond the weekend, an upper-level heat dome builds in across the center of the country. That will send our temperatures into the mid 90s later on next week. Enjoy the cooler air while we have it!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather