Eyeing potential for a freeze Sunday night

25 WEATHER — Things have taken a colder turn now that the bulk of the rain has moved out. I can't rule out some light, misty showers here and there as we go through this evening and into tonight. The clouds will hang around overnight, but with those breezy winds, temperatures will still fall down into the upper-30s and low-40s. We'll be socked in with cloud cover through most of tomorrow, with a continuation of northwest winds, leading to highs only in the 50s.

The winds will die down on Sunday night and the clouds will clear out, leading to a recipe for quickly falling temperatures. A Freeze Watch has been posted for areas along and west of Highway 281 for early Monday morning. However, I think other areas across Central Texas will also have a chance to drop below 32° for a bit during that night as well, especially in any river valleys. At the very least, we could be seeing a frost in many spots. You'll need to take action to protect any sensitive plants.

Abundant sunshine will be with us on Monday with highs in the mid-60s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather