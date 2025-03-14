EXTREME FIRE DANGER FRIDAY: Gusty winds, dry air, warm temperatures will spread fires quickly

CENTRAL TEXAS — Extreme fire danger will be in place, especially west of I-35 on Friday. Highs will climb into the 80s and 90s this afternoon with wind gusts exceeding 40mph in spots. Winds will continue Saturday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Extreme fire danger in place Friday and Saturday.

Wind gusts could exceed 40mph in spots today and Saturday.

Highs will climb into the 80s and 90s today, with cooler temperatures Saturday.

Winds finally relax Sunday.

Good morning! We're waking up to very windy conditions with gusts starting off at 30mph this morning. Gusts will only get higher today with westerly winds. The combination of winds, dry air, and warm temperatures in the 80s will lead to an extreme fire danger across Central Texas today. Do not do anything that could cause sparks or burn today as any fires that can spark up will spread quickly in these conditions.

Saturday will be cooler with highs in the 70s thanks to a cold front, but that will only keep the winds stirred up as sustained winds will be near 30mph with gusts exceeding 40 in spots. This will once again lead to an extreme fire danger across Central Texas and fire weather precautions will still need to be taken.

Sunday will finally bring a easing of the wind as winds will only reach 10mph Sunday with temperatures in the 70s. South winds will pick back up again Monday nearing 20mph with higher gusts bringing in warmer temperatures in the 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday could be another stretch of windy days as another system comes through. Winds may relax next Thursday before another system brings gusty winds into the weekend.

Have a great day and be careful!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

