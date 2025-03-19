EXTREME FIRE DANGER: Central Texas to see gusty winds and wildfire potential Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Gusty winds will be around today with wind gusts exceeding 40mph at times. Westerly winds will bring in drier air leading to extreme fire danger.

THE BREAKDOWN:

High fire danger in place again Wednesday

Wind gusts could exceed 40mph.

Finally quieter on Thursday

Winds return Friday

Good morning! We're waking up this morning to a cold front arriving. That is bringing the winds back up and transporting some West Texas dust into our area. Unfortunately it's also bringing in drier air, which will help to fuel wildfire potential again today. Extreme fire danger is in place across a large chunk of Central Texas. Winds could gust higher than 40mph. Thanks to the cold front, we will see temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than today as we climb into the 70s.

Winds will finally relax overnight into Thursday. Thursday will start chilly in the 30s, eventually climbing into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Winds will be much lighter, only around 10mph with gusts to 15mph. That will lower the fire danger into the moderate category.

Winds come back up out of the southwest Friday shooting our temperatures into the 80s. Gusts could once again exceed 40mph bringing back extreme fire danger. Winds will continue into the weekend, but a storm system Sunday night into Monday could finally bring some rain chances our way! Next week is looking calmer wind-wise to start, but the second half of the week could bring a more active pattern and storm chances. Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

