EXTREME COLD WARNING continues through Thursday morning

25 WEATHER — We're still in the throes of cold, and breaking the freezing mark didn't even happen today because of the stubborn cloud cover. Lows tonight will fall down into the teens. Although the winds will be a bit lighter this time around, the combination with the actual temperatures will once again produce wind chills around zero for tomorrow morning. An Extreme Cold Warning is still in place for the entire region through tomorrow morning. Keep those pipes covered up and those pets indoors.

We should crack the freezing mark tomorrow afternoon with more sunshine, but wind chills during that time will be in the 20s. Friday will be in the 30s as well, and by Friday evening, there may be some showers that sneak into southern sections of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. This may pose an issue given that surface temperatures by that time will be just below 32°. Whatever rain that falls Friday night would be very light in nature, but may lead to freezing drizzle in a few spots.

Temperatures will return to greater than 32° by Saturday morning, changing things to just cold showers. Again, areas south of here have the best chance to see these. As the rain departs Sunday morning, we may get our temperatures back into the 50s to close out the weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather