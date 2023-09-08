Extended relief from the heat is closing in

25 WEATHER — In our eastern counties this evening, along I-45, it is possible that we'll see a couple storms. This may bring some interruptions to high school football games, but it is also possible that any storms will avoid us completely tonight. Just make sure to keep cool, as kickoff temperatures will be around 103°. Highs tomorrow will be in the low-100s, and the afternoon may bring along a couple showers and storms.

After a quiet Sunday, the weather will change in our favor for next week. Scattered showers and storms could arrive as soon as Monday, and rain will be coming and going in the area from Monday through Thursday. A cooler air mass will take over, resulting in high temperatures in the 80s from Tuesday through Friday. Getting some welcome rain and a break from the heat will certainly result in a good week overall. We could be back in the 90s for next weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather