Expect more sunshine to start the week

25 WEATHER — The past couple of days have been completely sunny and the next 48 hours should be just as clear. All the while, we'll have some chilly mornings with lows in the 40s and pleasant afternoons with highs in the 70s. However, that kind of weather isn't going to last too long. Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the low-80s, which will be the start of a slow warming trend lasting into next weekend.

I have removed any chances of rain on Thursday because it now looks like there simply won't be any rain making it here. Without a true cold front to help us out, temperatures will rise to the mid and upper-80s to close out the week. While the week ahead does look dry, there is a chance that some moisture could be on the increase for the following week. Whether that means we'll get any rain remains to be seen but there is at least a chance.

Caleb Chevalier

