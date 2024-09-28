Expect more sun to begin the week

25 WEATHER — The sunshine has been the dominant weather feature over the past few days, and it looks like things are going to stay that way for the next little while. We might have a few clouds pass over the area tomorrow that have been discarded from Helene, but otherwise plenty of sun will remain with morning lows in the upper-50s and highs in the low-90s. I anticipate sunny skies to remain from now through Thursday. Highs during that time will still be in the low-90s.

Waiting for partly cloudy skies will probably have to wait until Friday. A mix of sun and clouds will continue into next weekend, and that's when we might feel a bit of humidity again. Even so, the forecast looks dry, and I do not have any mentions of rain in the 10 day forecast. Temperatures could briefly cool off into the upper-80s for next weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather