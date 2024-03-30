Expect a somewhat cloudy and warm Easter

25 WEATHER — Tomorrow will pan out much like today, with some low clouds to start the day, then fading away to reveal a patchy blanket of cirrus clouds overhead. This shouldn't pose any issues for morning Easter egg hunts or services. It may feel a bit humid outside though. Temperatures will rise into the low-80s tomorrow, which should also be the case for Monday. Speaking of Monday, there still is a low chance of some thunderstorms.

Right now I think it will be difficult to get anything more than an isolated storm that evening. That's because a capping inversion looks quite strong through the day. In other words, air aloft is going to be too warm for any storms to get going. The best chance for storm formation will be along a dryline as it slides in shortly after dark, but given the inversion in place, I think those will struggle to perform very well. If a storm manages to become strong, it could pack some severe hail and damaging winds.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather