Expect a Cooler Day Tomorrow

CENTRAL TEXAS — A Tornado Watch is in effect for Grimes County until 10 PM, although the watch may be cleared before then. Showers and storms passing through that area may be able to produce a brief, weak tornado, but it appears that most of the tornado threat will stay east of the Brazos Valley.

Temperatures will fall to the upper-40s to low-50s tonight as a cold front makes its way through. Because of the strong northerly winds and cloud cover for Sunday, tomorrow afternoon will stay around 50 to 53 degrees. That means that the warmest part of Sunday will likely be at midnight. No rain is expected with the front.

Temperatures will slowly rise through the workweek, producing 60s for Wednesday and Thursday, and maybe even 70s for Friday. Our next decent chance for rain will arrive just before the weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist