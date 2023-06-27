Excessive Heat Warning Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — The big heat rolls on here in Central Texas as most of the area has been placed under an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING. That means feel-like temperatures will run 110-115 or higher for many locations. Continue to take heat precautions - drink plenty of water, try to limit your time outside, and if you do have to be out in the heat of the day, take frequent breaks in the shade.

Expect the heat to peak over the next 2 days before high pressure starts to relax. That will lead to some slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 90s, as well as some small rain chances!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather