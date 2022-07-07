Excessive Heat Warning now in effect for much of Central Texas

25 WEATHER — The National Weather Service has jumped straight to an upgrade to an Excessive Heat Warning for much of Central Texas, effective this afternoon. This includes Waco, Temple, Killeen and areas to the east of I-35. Those to the west still have a Heat Advisory. Both alerts are set to expire Sunday evening.

The warning means that heat indices may exceed 110° during the afternoon. That will be most likely during Saturday and Sunday. Actual temperatures over the weekend could be at 106° or more. Like the past several days, we should be mainly dry through the weekend, but a brief shower or storm cannot be ruled out late Saturday night or Sunday evening.

Weather like this is when the risk for heat-related illnesses is high, so limit time outside if at all possible and remember to drink plenty of water. Wear light, loose-fitting clothing if you do have to be out and take breaks from activity.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist