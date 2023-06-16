Excessive heat warning into the weekend

ENTER DATELINE — The excessive heat will continue into your Father's Day Weekend. It will stay muggy tonight with lows in the mid 70s. An isolated storm or two will be possible this evening, but most areas likely won't see much. Saturday looks hot again with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be around 110° in the afternoon. Once again, a couple of storms will be possible. If storms can go, they would likely be severe. Chances are low though at 20-30%. Sunday we will continue with the heatwave with highs around 100°. Heat index values Sunday afternoon will be in the 105-111° range.

Next week will remain hot and humid, but temperatures may come down a bit. Highs will be close to the triple digits Monday and Tuesday, but we should slip back into the 90s Wednesday through the rest of the week. Heat index values will likely stay in the 105-110° range, so heat advisories are likely to continue!

Make sure you stay safe in this heat. Stay hydrated and take frequent cooling breaks if you plan to be outside for any length of time. Check the backseat as well! Don't leave kids or pets in a hot car!