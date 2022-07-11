25 WEATHER — A lucky few on the southern fringe of our viewing area managed to see a storm or two this afternoon. For the rest of us, it was just another hot and humid day. The Excessive Heat Warning continues tomorrow for much of the area, with high temperatures around 107°. Heat Advisories will likely continue through the week as afternoon temperatures range from 102° to 106°. There is the small chance that a couple showers and storms could pay us a visit on Wednesday and Thursday.

Looking at this weekend into next week, I don't think we'll be dealing with such extreme heat, but highs looks to be staying above 100°. Isolated showers and storms could be a possibility next week, but signs of a big cold front or major pattern change aren't out there just yet. It may take a tropical system to bring us some decent rain, but our portion of the Gulf should stay quiet until sometime next week.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist