Excessive Heat Warning continues Monday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — The heat wave continues to roll on today following temperatures that neared 110° in spots this weekend. We'll have another scorcher today as highs climb to near 108° with an Excessive Heat Warning in place. Feel-like temperatures could soar as high as 111 in spots. Limit time outside between lunch and a couple of hours after dinner. If you do have to be outside in the heat of the day, take frequent breaks in the shade. All of us should be sure to drink plenty of water.

Another hot one is in place for Tuesday with highs surpassing 105.

For the middle of the week, there is a chance we get a little bit more moisture to work under our heat dome. That may lead to some small rain chances and highs closer to 101. Unfortunately, any rain chance that materializes will be rather isolated. Don't expect significant rain chances any time soon, because once this pattern gets going, it's hard to stop.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather