Excessive Heat Warning back Thursday

25 WEATHER — The Excessive Heat Warning is back in effect again Thursday, and this will likely last into the weekend. Highs will range from 104-108 degrees each afternoon. Heat index values may climb higher, so make sure you are staying hydrated and cool.

Next week we will be keeping an eye on the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, there is nothing of concern, but we may see some development by the middle of next week. Some models have this mainly across south Texas, while others are closer to Central Texas. Until we get more agreement, we will keep it hot with highs around or over 100 degrees and just low rain chances Wednesday. Stay tuned!