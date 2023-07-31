Excessive Heat Warning again Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We've seen our rounds of heat this year, but this stretch we are going into very well could be one of the hottest of 2023. If our forecast verifies, it will be the hottest 5-7 day stretch of the year. It begins today with an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect. Highs will exceed 105 in most locations with feel-like temperatures nearing 110 in spots. The only thing that will be in the sky will be some high clouds, but that will do little to cool us off.

With the lack of rain, there will be a high fire danger in place, especially along and west of I-35. Be sure to avoid activities that could create sparks, and do not burn! Burn bans are in effect for all of Central Texas.

We'll stay at or above 105 through most of the week, but there are some signs our high pressure dome could back off early next week. This could be enough to bring a weak cold front, bringing the potential for a few showers. Stay tuned!

Have a great Monday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather