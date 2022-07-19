Excessive Heat Warning

ENTER DATELINE — High heat is expected through Wednesday. It will cool a bit tonight, but lows will still be around 80°. Wednesday's highs could be as high as 106°, with heat index values nearing 110°. Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated!

Thursday, the ridge may shift to the west just a bit. This may open the door for a weak disturbance to move around the east side of the heat dome. Most of the isolated storm activity will likely be north of us, but a couple may sneak into the area. Highs should come down a bit as well into the 100-103° range.

The heat dome slowly makes its way back Friday into the weekend. Highs will be around 102° Friday, 103° Saturday, and 104° Sunday. Next week will likely bring more triple digits as well.