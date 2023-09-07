Excessive heat through the rest of the week

25 WEATHER — A new record high was set today in Waco, and that should be the first of three straight days with new records. Tomorrow's high will be 107°, followed by 103° on Saturday. It is possible that a couple storms could impact the eastern parts of our viewing area tomorrow. One or two storms may be strong, but most of the region will miss the rain. Just keep an eye on the sky if you're in the I-45 corridor and are headed to any high school football games.

Better rain chances will pick up on Monday as high pressure slides to the west and allows a more active setup in the jet stream to arrive. This will produce the possibility of a few rounds of rain and storms from Monday through Thursday. As this happens, our temperatures will drop to more comfortable levels. It looks like high temperatures in the 80s could begin Tuesday and last all the way through the week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather