Excessive heat returns Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We saw a slight break in the excessive heat this weekend, but it's back to kick off this work week. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for areas along and west of I-35. This is where highs could exceed 105 this afternoon. Feel-like numbers will near 110 later this afternoon in spots. Continue to take heat precautions - drink plenty of water, limit time outside in the heat of the day, and if you have to be out in the heat, take frequent breaks in the shade.

The big heat will continue to stick around through the middle of the week, but high pressure will relax heading into the weekend. That may be enough to bring a weak cold front in, and bring some small rain chances. We'll hope for it.

Have a great day and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather