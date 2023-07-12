Excessive heat for Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Our heat wave kicks up another notch today as Excessive Heat builds this afternoon. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued for Central Texas with temperatures expected to climb near 105 this afternoon with feel-like numbers climbing near 115. Be sure to take your heat precautions, as feel-like temperatures will reach dangerous levels as early as lunch time. Drink plenty of water, try to limit your time outside, and if you do have to be outside in the heat of the day, take frequent breaks in the shade.

It will remain warm overnight, as temperatures likely won't drop below 80, which means you need to find ways to keep the house cool. Check on elderly.

The heat wave shows no signs of breaking anytime soon, though some more clouds could work in for the weekend, dropping temperatures a hair down to 101 or 102. The heat wave builds again next week sending highs back near 104. Buckle up, it's summer in Texas.

Have a great day and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather