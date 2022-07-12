CENTRAL TEXAS — Despite a few showers that were able to materialize Monday across Central Texas, most of us stayed dry and once again climbed into the 107 to 108 degree range. Feel-like temperatures climbed close to 115 in the afternoon and we'll do it all over again Tuesday.

Things should stay rather dry today, though an isolated shower can't be ruled out. Many will miss out on the beneficial rain though. Highs will once again climb up to around 107 to 108.

The heat will continue to roll on for the week, though temperatures may ease a little bit. We could see highs down to 100 in some spots before they increase again this weekend. There are signs a weakness in the pattern could bring rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures early next week.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather