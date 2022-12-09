Entering the weekend with warm weather in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

25 WEATHER — Clouds have returned overnight but we're not noting any rain on radar. All the showers right now are located along a stationary front up by I-20. As sunshine breaks through over the course of the day, we should have highs in the upper-70s.

Tomorrow will be in the mid-70s. The previously mentioned stationary front will slide south on Saturday, bringing the chance for some showers and storms, mainly that evening.

Some storms could continue into Sunday morning, but these won't be very numerous. We could see enough of an influence from the front to have highs in the upper-60s on Sunday.

We'll warm back into the mid and upper-70s on Monday. The potential for thunderstorms on Monday appears to have shifted north of here.

We'll still be watching Tuesday for the chance of some storms, which could mainly be east of I-35. It is possible that a couple of those storms could be strong or severe.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather