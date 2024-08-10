Entering another stretch without a drop of rain

25 WEATHER — Extremely spotty storms have been noted to the southwest of Killeen and Waco today. Any of those still remaining around the evening hours will be gone shortly after sunset. While we don't have heat advisories in place right now, the next few days will still be plenty hot, with highs in the upper-90s and heat indices in the 100s. Look for partly cloudy skies to wrap up the weekend.

Temperatures should be back around 100° by Wednesday or so with mostly sunny conditions. Similar numbers should continue through roughly next Sunday. Along with another very hot week ahead, it looks like opportunities for rain will be quite hard to come by. In fact, I am keeping rain out of our forecast entirely for now. Temperatures may drop back into the upper-90s by the beginning of the following week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather