Entering a period of no rain

25 WEATHER — Some places east of Highway 77 actually managed to see a couple showers today. Unfortunately, those are now all gone and it may be a while before we see any kind of rain in Central Texas. Partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow with highs in the upper-90s. Then on Sunday, highs will reach 100°. Some storms may occur in the Dallas/Fort Worth area Sunday afternoon but those should stay just to our north.

A best-case scenario would be maybe a few showers and storms could find their way into the northern fringe of our viewing area from Sunday through Tuesday. That is unlikely though, and it may be several days before rain returns. Highs all next week will be in the low-100s, with varying coverage of clouds and sun. Heat Advisories will likely make a return. We'll have to wait for a breakdown of the weather pattern for rain to come back.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather