Enjoy the warmth Thursday before two cold fronts

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb to near 70 this afternoon before a strong cold front works in overnight leading to a chilly Friday. An Arctic front is set to arrive Saturday into Sunday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A foggy start today gives way to unseasonable warmth with temperatures nearing 70 this afternoon along with south breezes.

A strong cold front arrives overnight into Friday bringing the potential for a few storms along and east of I-35. Gusty northwest winds keep things chilly Friday with highs in the low 50s.

Our strong ARCTIC front is now set to arrive Saturday night into Sunday sending temperatures below freezing for more than 48 hours. Some ice will also be possible.

We're waking up this morning with some fog in spots, in particular east of I-35. Be sure to give yourself extra time on the morning commute and plenty of room between you and the car in front of you. Fog should clear out closer to 9/10am. With the sunshine and southerly breezes, we should see temperatures warm to near 70 later this afternoon.

A strong cold front is set to arrive overnight. A few storms could form along the front as it works into the eastern parts of Central Texas. While I don't expect widespread severe weather, some of these storms could be strong enough to produce 50-60mph winds. Much like what we saw on Monday. Behind the front, expect gusty conditions again Friday with winds sustained around 20-30mph. Some gusts could exceed 35-40mph. This will also combine with morning temperatures in the 30s to make it feel closer to the lower 20s and even teens in some spots. Temperatures Friday will reach the upper 40s and low 50s, with a light freeze possible overnight into Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a more "typical" winter day, with highs in the 50s and 60s. This is when you will need to take preps to winterize your home because...

AN ARCTIC BLAST ARRIVES SATURDAY NIGHT

The timing of our next front is becoming clearer, there is still a consistent signal that it could bring us some of the coldest air of the season, and we could now see ice. Here's what we know right now: