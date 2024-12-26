Ending the year with unusually warm weather

25 WEATHER — The storms have departed and we got to enjoy some sunshine to fill out the rest of our afternoon. That is going to be the last of the rain for quite some time. Temperatures will be on the rise with highs in the 70s tomorrow. In fact, our weather should be just as warm all the way into Monday. Before we get there, we might get a couple showers in the Brazos Valley tomorrow, but that would be about it.

Opportunities for rain are quite slim over the next ten days. After a warm end to the year, we'll see temperatures drop into the 50s for New Year's Eve. We'll remain on the cool side to start the new year, and will likely stay that way for the first few days of January. It is good that many places got a nice dose of rain over the past couple of days, because the next chance is likely beyond the scope of this current forecast.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather