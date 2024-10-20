Ending October with abnormally warm weather

25 WEATHER — Yes, our afternoons have been warm for this time of year, but at least our morning have been where they should be. We've had lows in the low-50s lately and that will the case tomorrow morning as well. Mostly sunny skies will prevail for Monday with highs in the mid-80s. Our afternoons this time of year would usually be in the 70s, but we won't be getting that cool during this 10-day forecast.

Instead, we'll have highs in the mid to upper-80s for the next several days with varying amounts of sun and clouds. Morning lows will return to the 60s by Wednesday. Because of a southeast wind through the week, we won't see dew points get too low, which will help to keep our wildfire danger from reaching severe levels. However, there is elevated wildfire danger throughout much of the region right now due to the drought. We still don't have rain in sight.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather