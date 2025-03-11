Elevated Fire Danger west of I-35, with isolated storms possible Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon under sunny skies with southwest winds at 15-25mph. An isolated storm is possible Wednesday afternoon east of I-35.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Elevated fire danger west of I-35 due to stronger south-southwest winds.

High temperatures getting into the low 80s this afternoon.

Watching for an isolated storm Wednesday

Gusty conditions to end the week.

Good morning! We're waking up to temperatures that aren't as cold as yesterday with lows in the 40s. South and southwest winds will increase today bringing warmer air and pushing temperatures into the low 80s. West of I-35 this will lead to an elevated fire danger, where the Texas a&M Forest Service has some of our neighbors in the high to very high fire danger category. Once again, don't do anything that could start fires as they may spread rapidly in these conditions.

Tomorrow, a pacific front will move in from the west in the afternoon. This could spark an isolated storm, generally along and east of I-35 in the afternoon and evening. A cap of warm air will help to limit storm development, but if anything can get going, the potential will be there for hail and high winds. Anything will quickly transition east into East Texas during the evening. West of the front, there will be the potential for wind gusts to 20-30mph and dry air, once again leading to a high fire danger.

Thursday will be warm behind the front, but winds should only reach about 15mph. Friday however will bring another storm system and with this one, winds could reach 20-30mph with gusts to 40mph. Once again, a higher fire danger will be in place.

The weekend is looking cooler in the 70s, but another storm system could bring us a chance of storms by the middle of next week. Stay tuned.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

