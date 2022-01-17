Elevated Fire Danger Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — A warming trend is on the way over the next couple of days. That will also lead to a higher fire danger, especially Tuesday.

Tonight should be cool with lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will start off calm, but we will see increasing winds out of the south at 20-30mph during the late morning into the afternoon. As temperatures climb into the mid 70s, humidity levels will fall. This will lead to an elevated grass fire risk. Please do not burn outdoors while the wind is up!

A cold front will slide into the area late Wednesday, but we should still see highs in the low 70s. Once the front passes, the wind will shift to the north at 20-30mph with highs gusts. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 30s Wednesday night. Clouds will also be on the increase behind the front.

We are tracking a system that will move over Texas Thursday. The main effects will likely be in south Texas, but we maybe close enough to see a few light rain showers and flurries. Right now no significant winter weather is expected in our area, but if the system decides to shift farther north, then we may have something more to talk about. Highs Thursday will remain in the 30s.

It will stay chilly Friday as we clear out with highs reaching the upper 40s. We will continue to warm slowly into the weekend.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist