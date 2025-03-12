Elevated fire danger, gusty winds, and isolated storm potential Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon as a cold front/dry line combo brings gusty winds, isolated storms, and an elevated fire danger to Central Texas.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Elevated fire danger west of I-35 today due to gusty winds.

Isolated storm threat east of I-35.

Quieter Thursday, but gusty again Friday.

Good morning! We're waking up to a bit more of a breeze with lows in the 50s. This afternoon will bring quite a variety of weather to Central Texas today as a cold front/dry line combo comes in. This will push temperatures up into the upper 80s this afternoon, some areas even near 90. Behind the cold front and dry line combo, we will see gusty winds sustained around 20mph and gusts could reach close to 40. This combined with warmth, and dry conditions will lead to a high fire danger west of I-35. Don't do anything that could cause fires as they could spread quickly in this environment.

The other side of the proverbial weather coin will be the potential for an isolated storm popping on the front as it nears areas east of I-35. It will be hard to get a storm going, thanks to a strong cap of warm air above the surface. This should limit thunderstorm development. However, if a storm can find a weakness in this cap, there's a chance it could turn strong to severe with hail and winds the main threat. Any activity will clear to our east this evening.

Thursday looks to be very warm with highs nearing 90. Friday brings another storm system, but there won't be enough moisture for any storms to fire. However, the deep storm system moving across will bring very gusty winds sustained to 30mph and gusts above 40mph. Once again, Friday will have a elevated fire danger.

The good news is on the back of this system, things look quiet and nice for the weekend with highs in the 70s.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather