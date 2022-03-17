Elevated Fire Danger Friday

ENTER DATELINE — It has been a breezy day, and it will stay that way tonight. Clouds will move east tonight as drier air filters in behind a cold front. Lows in the morning will fall into the 40s. Friday is looking a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest at 20-30mph. With the drier air in place, there will be an elevated grass fire danger across the area.

The weekend is looking nice! Saturday and Sunday will both make it into the 70s. There will be plenty of sunshine to along with those nice temperatures, so get out and enjoy!

Monday is a day to watch. There are some timing differences with the models as to whether a storm system moves across in the morning or holds off until the afternoon. No matter what, some severe weather looks possible. Keep checking back for more updates as we get closer to the event.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist