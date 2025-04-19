Easter morning brings a chance for showers and perhaps a storm

25 WEATHER — Thunderstorms will be rumbling to the west of here in the first few hours of tonight, but I expect those to largely miss us. We'll have to wait until the hours before dawn for a line of showers and storms to approach us. Arriving in our westernmost counties first, there may be a small window for severe weather west of Highway 281 in the form of some strong winds, but the storms should rapidly weaken as they move into the rest of Central Texas.

This will likely spell just a band of rain and occasional thunder by the time it reaches I-35 Easter morning. Still, this is something you'll want to keep in mind if you have places to be. Outdoor plans look much better starting at lunch and lasting through the afternoon. The exception to this would be far eastern parts of our viewing area, which may see some renewed showers and storms later in the day.

Highs tomorrow will mainly be in the upper-70s. Monday will feature lots of sunshine with highs in the low-80s. Scattered thunderstorms will make their return around Wednesday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather