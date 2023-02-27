Dusty Start to Monday Gives Way to Sunny Skies

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up this morning to a taste of West Texas behind a Pacific cold front that has pushed through. Since this is Pacific, there won't be a huge cool-down behind it. We'll see temperatures briefly drop into the mid 50s by sunrise, but westerly winds blowing down the terrain will warm us up quickly as highs climb into the upper 70s this afternoon. Dust will eventually give way to sunny skies as west winds pick up around 15mph.

Overnight, winds will calm, allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s. Humidity will increase across our eastern counties as south winds try to surge it northward. The humidity will actually combine with the drier air making for a warmer day tomorrow as highs push into the mid 80s.

With the humidity back in place Wednesday, a weak disturbance passing overhead will lead to the potential for some showers. Coverage will be scattered, so this won't be a slam dunk for rainfall.

Our next storm system looks to move in Thursday and could bring us the chance for some spring-like thunderstorms during the second part of the day on Thursday. While the best dynamics for severe weather looks to be east of our area, we'll have to monitor areas east of I-35 for the potential. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather