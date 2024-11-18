Drying out for the rest of the week

25 WEATHER — A quick moving line of showers and storms moved across Central Texas earlier Monday. We are drying out now, and dry conditions will likely continue through the rest of the week. Tonight looks cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will be sunny with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s. A cold front is expected to move in Tuesday evening, so it will cool down for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid 60s Wednesday and the upper 60s to near 70° Thursday and Friday under mostly sunny skies. One thing to note will be Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some models have us getting close to freezing. Right now we have 35°, but we will track this closely!

It will stay dry this weekend with warming conditions. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Saturday under partly cloudy skies. A southwest wind will roll in Sunday. This is a warming wind for our area, so we could see highs pushing 80° Sunday afternoon.

Another front may move in early next week bringing highs back into the 70s Monday. It should stay mild through most of Thanksgiving week. A cold front looks like it may invade the area sometimes Wednesday or Thursday. This would send temperatures back down for a more holiday feel once again. Of course this is still ten days out, so things could change as we get closer.