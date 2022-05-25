Drying Out for the End of the Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — We finally saw the widespread rain we have been waiting all spring for! Thankfully, these storms - for the most part - behaved through the night. We did see a few severe wind gusts, one of which occurred at the Waco airport. However, with the line of storms that worked through, many areas picked up 1-2 inches of needed rainfall! Over the last 5 days, the heaviest amounts have occurred right where they needed to, over our western areas. This should really make a dent in our drought!

Now that the rain is out of here, we will get to enjoy some really nice days to end the week! Today will bring highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Though a stray shower can't be ruled out here during the first part of the day. Even an isolated one will be possible east of I-35 later on this afternoon, but activity should be rather sparse. A slow warming trend takes place into the weekend that will bring our highs back into the mid 90s in time for Memorial Day.

There is a chance for isolated showers and storms later on next week, but chances look small at this time. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

