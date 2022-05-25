Drying Out And Warming Up

25 WEATHER — The weather looks warmer and drier for the rest of this week on into the weekend. It was a nice spring day Wednesday, but the heat begins to build back in Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday will be near 90°, and we should be in the low 90s Friday.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected this weekend. It will be pool and lake weather for the holiday weekend with highs in the mid 90s. Have fun, but make sure you stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen as the UV index will be high.

Next week should bring more of the same. Highs look to make it into the 90s each day with little prospects for rain.