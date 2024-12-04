Drying out a bit Thursday

25 WEATHER — The heavier rain from this morning has moved east of the area. However, we may see some drizzle and patchy fog tonight as the lower levels of the atmosphere remain nearly saturated. A cold front will ooze into the area by morning with lows in the upper 40s. We should be dry for most of the day Thursday, and we may even see a few peeks of sun Thursday afternoon. Highs look mild in the low 60s.

After that, the forecast gets a bit tricky, especially Friday. Our next storm system will move closer to Texas through the day Friday. Drier air near the surface may take awhile to erode. This will have significant impacts on whether we see rain Friday or not. The models are split here with some completely dry and others bringing in rain by the afternoon. For now I will keep a chance for a few showers late Friday into Friday night. It does look cool with highs in the low 50s.

This weekend looks wet. Saturday will bring on and off rain with a lot of the area stuck in the 40s. We will see warming as we head into Sunday as warmer air moves in from the south. I still think there will be rain chances Sunday, but we will see highs slowly climb into the upper 50s to near 60°.

It's a little early to say how much rain will occur Friday into the weekend, but we should see most areas pick up some moisture. Some places could get over an inch, so stay tuned!